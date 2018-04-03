menu

Rabat man, 95, dies after traffic accident

A 95-year-old man from Rabat, who was riding in a car driven by a 75-year-old woman when she lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a tree in Attard, has succumbed to his injuries in hospital

paul_cocks
3 April 2018, 8:23pm
by Paul Cocks

A 95-year-old man died in hospital tonight from injuries suffered during a traffic accident earlier in the afternoon.

The man, a resident of Rabat, was riding in a car driven by a 75-year-old woman when, for some reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a tree in Valletta Road, Attard.

The incident happened at around 4.15pm.

Police who were called to the scene immediately asked that an ambulance be dispatched to deliver the two to Mater Dei Hospital, where the man later succumbed to his injuries.

The injuries suffered by the woman, who also resides in Rabat, were not disclosed.

Police investigations are continuing.

Paul Cocks joined MaltaToday after having spent years working in newspapers with The Times...
More in Court & Police
Rabat man, 95, dies after traffic accident
Court & Police

Rabat man, 95, dies after traffic accident
Paul Cocks
Man arrested with weapons in car claims he was threatened
Court & Police

Man arrested with weapons in car claims he was threatened
Matthew Agius
Jailed for using friend's passport on trip to renew immigration documents
Court & Police

Jailed for using friend's passport on trip to renew immigration documents
Matthew Agius
Updated | Man charged after 1.2kg of cocaine found in hotel room
Court & Police

Updated | Man charged after 1.2kg of cocaine found in hotel room
Matthew Agius
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe