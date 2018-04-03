Rabat man, 95, dies after traffic accident

A 95-year-old man died in hospital tonight from injuries suffered during a traffic accident earlier in the afternoon.

The man, a resident of Rabat, was riding in a car driven by a 75-year-old woman when, for some reason, the driver lost control of the vehicle and smashed into a tree in Valletta Road, Attard.

The incident happened at around 4.15pm.

Police who were called to the scene immediately asked that an ambulance be dispatched to deliver the two to Mater Dei Hospital, where the man later succumbed to his injuries.

The injuries suffered by the woman, who also resides in Rabat, were not disclosed.

Police investigations are continuing.