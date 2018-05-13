menu

Man dies in Marsa car accident

A 35-year-old man lost his life after his vehicle crashed into a tree

13 May 2018, 9:13am
A 35-year-old man from Hal Kirkop lost his life in a traffic accident last night, when he lost control of the car he was driving and crashed into a tree in Marsa.

The police said in a statement that the accident happened at roughly 10:00pm on Saturday night in Triq Giuseppe Garibaldi in Marsa.

From police investigations in transpired that the man lost control of the Toyota Corolla he was driving, causing it to drive onto the pavement and into a tree.

He was certified dead on the spot.

Magistrate Ian Farrugia is leading an inquiry into the incident as police investigations continue

