An 80-year-old man who lives in Paola was seriously injured on Sunday after being hit by a car in the same locality, the police said.

The man was hit by a Kia Rio in Vjal it-28 t’Apil. The car was being driven by a 76-year-old man residing in Siggiewi.

The man was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are still underway.