Updated | Man found dead in St Julian’s, suspected drug overdose

First reports are in of a man found dead off St Augustine’s Street, up a residential alleyway.

The body was discovered at 2:45pm. The man was said to be a 36-year-old British national, and he is believed to have died of a drug overdose.

Police are on site where a duty magistrate is holding an inquiry.

This is the second fatality within 24 hours. The body of a Dutch woman was found in Santa Venera with her throat slashed in what police suspect was a gruesome murder perpetrated by her former boyfriend.