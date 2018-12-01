menu

Man suffers serious injuries after knife attack during fight

A man suffered serious injuries after he was attacked by a knife in a fight that happened at 1am in Bormla

maltatoday
1 December 2018, 9:51am
by MaltaToday Staff
The fight happened in Triq San Gwann t'Ghuxa in Bormla
The fight happened in Triq San Gwann t'Ghuxa in Bormla

A heated argument between an unknown number of people ended up with a man suffering from serious injuries after he was hit by a knife, the police said.

The argument happened around 1am in Triq San Gwann T’Għuxa, Bormla.

The police said that when its officers arrived on the scene of the crime, they found an injured man on the ground. Initial investigations showed that the victim was allegedly attacked with a knife during the argument.

The man has not yet been identified.

At Mater Dei Hospital, the man was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.

More in Court & Police
Man who kept cannabis at Zebbug garage denied bail
Court & Police

Man who kept cannabis at Zebbug garage denied bail
Kurt Sansone
Arrests after police find 20kg cannabis in vehicle from Sicily
Court & Police

Arrests after police find 20kg cannabis in vehicle from Sicily
Kurt Sansone
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crashing his bike
Court & Police

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries after crashing his bike
MaltaToday Staff
Man suffers serious injuries after knife attack during fight
Court & Police

Man suffers serious injuries after knife attack during fight
MaltaToday Staff
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe