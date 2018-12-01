Man suffers serious injuries after knife attack during fight

A heated argument between an unknown number of people ended up with a man suffering from serious injuries after he was hit by a knife, the police said.

The argument happened around 1am in Triq San Gwann T’Għuxa, Bormla.

The police said that when its officers arrived on the scene of the crime, they found an injured man on the ground. Initial investigations showed that the victim was allegedly attacked with a knife during the argument.

The man has not yet been identified.

At Mater Dei Hospital, the man was certified to have suffered serious injuries.

Police investigations are ongoing.