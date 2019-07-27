Three arrested for bag thefts in Valletta
The police had followed upon on various reports, and after several observations and interrogations, they arrested three men in connection with thefts in the capital
Three Algerian men have been arrested in connection with the theft of bags in Valletta.
The police said that the three men, aged between 47 to 51 years of age, had been under observation and investigation by the Valletta police station for some time following various reports.
The three men have been held for further investigation and will be arraigned in the coming days.
