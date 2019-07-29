Handbag thieves jailed for nine months

Three men have been jailed for committing a string of thefts from handbags in Valletta over a span of just two days.

Between 23 and 25 July three men in their 40s, Mohamed Berkouk, Maalem Abderrahmane and Lazhari Zamouche, all from Algeria, robbed four people in the capital, inspector Jeffrey Scicluna told magistrate Josette Demicoli this morning. The men had come to Malta from Italy with the sole intention of stealing, he said, highlighting the negative impact this type of crime was having on tourism.

Some €2,400 had been stolen by the men, he said.

Lawyers Graziella Tanti and Dustin Camilleri, appearing as legal aid to the accused, told the court that the accused had family abroad to whom they wished to return.

The accused men all pleaded guilty this morning, confirming their pleas after being given ample time by the court to reconsider.

The men were jailed for nine months and ordered to repay the money within six months.