Ghaxaq murder victims' remains released for burial

The remains of a mother and daughter who were murdered in their home in Ghaxaq, four months ago, have finally been released for burial.

The bodies of Maria Lourdes Bonnici and her daughter Angele had been found partially buried in a field on March 30.

Maria Lourdes’ son, Joseph Bonnici, 38, from Ghaxaq, stands charged with the wilful homicide of the two women.

He is also accused of using a firearm against another person, firing a gun in a residential area, filing a false police report, attempting to hide evidence of the crime, hiding the corpses of people who were murdered in the crime, carrying a firearm without the necessary licence, manufacturing a gun silencer, and manufacturing a firearm and ammunition without the required licence.

Joseph Bonnici, who allegedly shot the women at close range before hitting them with a sledgehammer, is pleading not guilty to the charges.

On Monday, as the case continued magistrate Joseph Mifsud authorised the release of the bodies for burial.

The court also upheld an application to have the keys to the property returned to the accused’s girlfriend. The woman had been residing at the property for ten years before the murder.

The case will continue in October.

Inspector Keith Arnaud, John Spiteri and Roderick Attard are prosecuting.

Lawyers Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri are defence counsel.