Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in St Julians

A 22-year-old pillion rider was grievously injured following a motorcycle incident in St Julians on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at 11pm in Elija Zammit Street.

The police said a woman aged 22 from Naxxar, was on a motorbike driven by a 36-year-old man of Floriana when the driver lost control of the Yamaha and crashed into a Toyota Vitz that was parked in the street.

Both victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that the woman was suffering from serious injuries while the driver only suffered slight injuries.