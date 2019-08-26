menu

Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in St Julians

A 22-year-old pillion rider was grievously injured following a motorcycle incident in St Julians

26 August 2019, 8:34am
The incident took place at 11pm in Elija Zammit Street
The incident took place at 11pm in Elija Zammit Street

A 22-year-old pillion rider was grievously injured following a motorcycle incident in St Julians on Sunday evening.

The incident took place at 11pm in Elija Zammit Street.

The police said a woman aged 22 from Naxxar, was on a motorbike driven by a 36-year-old man of Floriana when the driver lost control of the Yamaha and crashed into a Toyota Vitz that was parked in the street.

Both victims were taken to Mater Dei Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that the woman was suffering from serious injuries while the driver only suffered slight injuries.

More in Court & Police
Teenager arrested following high-speed police car chase
Court & Police

Teenager arrested following high-speed police car chase
Laura Calleja
[WATCH] Immigration police evict 80 migrants in raid on former St Paul’s Bay hotel
Court & Police

[WATCH] Immigration police evict 80 migrants in raid on former St Paul’s Bay hotel
Massimo Costa
Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in St Julians
Court & Police

Motorcycle passenger seriously injured in St Julians
Teenager hospitalised after swimming incident in St Paul’s Bay
Court & Police

Teenager hospitalised after swimming incident in St Paul’s Bay
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.