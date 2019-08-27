Woman grievously injured in quad bike crash

A 22-year-old French woman was seriously injured in a traffic accident in Gozo on Monday morning.

The incident accident at 11:20pm in Sannat Road.

Police said that a 24-year-old French man lost control of his Kymco quad bike and crashed. On the bike, there was also a 22-year-old French woman.

Both victims were taken to Gozo General Hospital for further treatment, where it was later certified that the woman was suffering from grievous injuries whilst the injuries of the french driver are still pending.

A police investigation is ongoing.