Man who attempted robbery of Gozo residence denied bail

The Colombian National was charged with the attempted robbery of a residence in Xaghra

david_hudson
3 September 2019, 1:06pm
by David Hudson
The Gozitan Court in Victoria, Gozo
A man who was arraigned before the Gozitan court and accused of attempted robbery was denied bail on Tuesday.

The court heard how the Colombian National, 49, attempted to rob a Xaghra residence on 1 September at around 9.40pm. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges. 

The court, presided over by magistrate Brigitte Sultana denied him bail.

Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.

David Hudson is an IGM press awards (Investigative stories) winner of 2019
