Man who attempted robbery of Gozo residence denied bail
The Colombian National was charged with the attempted robbery of a residence in Xaghra
A man who was arraigned before the Gozitan court and accused of attempted robbery was denied bail on Tuesday.
The court heard how the Colombian National, 49, attempted to rob a Xaghra residence on 1 September at around 9.40pm. The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges.
The court, presided over by magistrate Brigitte Sultana denied him bail.
Bernard Charles Spiteri prosecuted.
More in Court & Police
Court & Police
Court & Police