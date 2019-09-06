menu

Motorcyclist dies in Gozo traffic accident

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed during a traffic accident in Ghajnsielem

6 September 2019, 8:07am
The accident occurred at 7:30pm in Triq il-Qala

A 43-year-old motorcyclist was killed during a traffic accident in Ghajnsielem on Thursday.

The accident occurred at 7:30pm in Triq il-Qala.

The police said the victim, an Italian national, was riding a Kymco that was involved in a collision with a Suzuki Alto driven by a 30-year-old woman from Nadur.

The motorcyclist was given first aid on-site and then transferred to the Gozo General Hospital by ambulance.

The woman was also hospitalised and has been certified to be suffering from slight injuries.

A police investigation is currently ongoing. 

