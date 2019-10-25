Man charged with beating and threatening his wife released on bail

A man has been released on bail after he was arraigned in court on charges of injuring and threatening to kill his wife during a heated row.

Magistrate Marseanne Farrugia heard Inspector Roderick Attard explain how the 33-year-old had made the threats both verbally, in the context of a domestic argument, and over the phone.

He was charged with causing the woman to fear that he would be violent towards her, misuse of electronic telecommunications equipment, which he had used to threaten her, as well as with slightly injuring her in a violent incident which occurred on Thursday at their marital home in Zejtun.

The accused’s lawyers, Franco Debono and Marion Camilleri entered a not guilty plea on his behalf and requested bail.

Bail was granted and secured by a third party guarantee of €2,500. The accused was ordered to sign a bail book twice a week and observe a curfew. He will be residing in a different town to the alleged victim. A protection order was issued in favour of the woman.

The court ordered a ban on the publication of the names of those involved in order to protect the identity of the couple’s young children.