President George Vella in unprecedented appeal to election candidates, voters

President George Vella has taken the unprecedented step of appealing for honesty, sincerity and transparency from election candidates at the start of the campaign.

In a message disseminated on Monday, Vella said he felt obliged to remind all those involved in the general election of their duties, and “the consequences that people may face, if this exercise is not given the importance it deserves”.

The statement on the opening day of the electoral campaign is a first for any president.

Vella urged candidates to be “honest, sincere, and transparent” in their commitments and to place citizens’ interest first and foremost.

“I remind them that they should consider themselves primarily as those offering a service to the rest of the community with the aim of achieving the highest level of common good,” he said.

Vella also urged them to clearly state their goals and the means they intend to employ to achieve them.

“They should be unequivocal in order not to give rise to any surprises or misinterpretation in their implementation later on,” he said, adding the people deserved the highest respect for their intelligence.

Vella also called for “moderation and respect” in the language used during the election campaign. “In order to make arguments and explain differences between different opinions, one does not need to use defamatory words and insults, not least unnecessary accusations, especially if based on unfounded allegations.”

The President said people are weary of listening to attacks and words of division, insisting that Malta needed unity and mutual respect. “We may disagree, but it is important to show respect for each other.”

Vella also called on the regulatory authorities to carry out their duties scrupulously, carefully, and impartially.

But he also appealed to voters, urging them to weigh responsibly the choices that will determine where Malta will go over the coming years.

“The choices we make today can have a huge impact on how we will deal with the problems and make the best use of the opportunities that our country will face in the coming years,” he said.

The President urged voters to make their decision following “serious reflection”.

“This choice is not about personal interests, but rather about creating the greatest prosperity possible, for the benefit and wellbeing of the largest possible number of citizens,” he said.

Anticipating any criticism that may come his way over the statement, Vella said he would like his thoughts, advice and wishes to be taken as a “sincere expression” of his anticipation and hope for a country that is “happier, more united, and more stable”.

Vella signed the election writ on Sunday after a recommendation by Prime Minister Robert Abela for the election to be held on 26 March.