Labour moves in quick to feast on PN incumbents’ departures

The general elections in Malta drew first blood on the first official day of the campaign, with nothing less than four established Nationalist MPs announcing they were withdrawing their candidatures.

Claudio Grech, Mario Galea, Clyde Puli, and Kristy Debono made the surprise announcement on Monday, a day after Prime Minister Robert Abela called the election.

That same evening, Labour billboards were put up depicting the PN headquarters, split right down the middle. The tagline: “They divided a party. Don’t let them divide the country.”

It’s a slogan that plays right into Labour’s long-established ‘team Malta’ mantra, aided by its otherwise compact party support for Abela, and bolstered by the PN’s history of divisions.

Indeed, all MPs bar Grech were supporters of former leader Adrian Delia – who is contesting the eighth district – with Puli having served as secretary-general of the PN before resigning under the weight of internal party criticism directed at Delia.

PN leader Bernard Grech has so far managed to soften the blow of the departures with a positive spin by selling the news as a regeneration of the party by MPs making way for new blood.