Election playbook: Does Team Malta include the Russian oligarchs with golden passports?

Abela in Brussels: During a political activity on Friday night, Abela gave the audience an insight into the European Council summit that took place on Thursday night. He recalled being left speechless after hearing Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskiy tell them ‘This might be the last time you speak to me’.

Golden rule: Bernard Grech called on Robert Abela to stop selling passports to Russian citizens, arguing that they pose a threat to Malta’s security. He said wealthy Russians applying for Maltese citizenship may have funds coming from illicit sources, while halting Russian applicants could serve as a show of solidarity with Ukraine during the crisis.

Cassola hits the road: Arnold Cassola will be gracing the front of an electronic billboard on Naxxar’s Tal-Balal road as he kicks off his information campaign. Keeping it simple, Cassola will be limiting this campaign to the billboard in question, plus three or four other banners, all of which will be set up over the course of the campaign.

Labour gears up for Team Malta rally: The Labour Party has already started setting up seats and tents for its ‘Team Malta’ rally next Sunday. The Naxxar Trade Grounds will host Robert Abela and other local artists for a rally-cum-concert for supporters. Are the Russian and Saudi oligarchs invited to Team Malta rallies too?

New face on the block: Nationalist Party candidate Graham Bencini found fault with a remark by Economy Minister Silvio Schembri during an interview on TVM News’ Xtra. Schembri said Kristy Debono stepped aside from contesting the election to make way for new faces, only to end up with Beppe Fenech Adami on the 9th district. Bencini was quick to correct him: “I am the new face on the district,” he said.

Any new proposals?: Bernard Grech pledged to lower the VAT rate to 7% for bars and restaurants. Abela pledged that students will see their stipends rise by 15% if Labour is given another mandate in the coming election.

What’s happening on Saturday?: Robert Abela heads to Gozo for an interview on Triq Borg Olivier. The Nationalist Party will hold a fundraising marathon from 2pm onwards. Independent candidate Arnold Cassola will be meeting with the Commissioner for Revenue at 11:15am.

Voting notices

Voters who shall be abroad up to the 18 March 2022 and who shall be unable to vote on the 26 March 2022 due to hospitalisation or travel abroad, will be able to make the sworn declaration to apply to vote on the 19 March.

This sworn application may be registered at the nearest Embassy or High Commission and the declaration of oath may be taken before a Commissioner for Oaths there.

Applicants registered as voters in Malta shall vote at the Naxxar Counting Complex while voters registered in Gozo shall vote at the Government Experimental Farm in Xewkija, Gozo. Voting hours shall be from 7.00am to 10.00pm and voters must submit their Voting Document.

A list of these Commissioners for Oaths may be viewed on the Electoral Commission’s website https://electoral.gov.mt/OathsEN. The list also includes their e-mails so that interested persons may set up an appointment.

The sworn declaration (scanned) must be received by the Electoral Commission on the address [email protected] by not later than noon (Malta time) of Friday, 18 March 2022. For every affidavit received, the Electoral Commission shall issue a receipt which will be sent on the e-mail address which the voter may wish to quote on the affidavit.