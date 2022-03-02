Election fever anyone? Not quite, but we may be getting there

The electoral campaign is overshadowed by events in Ukraine but MaltaToday’s rolling survey suggests people may be warming up to the election.

The second day of the rolling survey shows that on a sample size of 892 respondents, the share of valid votes has edged up to 85.9% from 85.4% the previous day. Over the coming days we have to see whether this will develop into a trend as election fever grips the country or whether people will simply switch off.

The accumulated results as at 8pm on Tuesday 1 March show the PL’s support at 53.2%, against the PN’s 44.7%. Third parties collectively have the support of 2% of the electorate.

The results show the PL edging down by 0.6 points from the day before and the PN increase by 0.7 points.

The gap between the two major parties now stands at 25,875 votes, down from 29,633 a day earlier.

The survey’s margin of error now stands at 3.3%.

The trust barometer sees Robert Abela’s register 43.7% against Bernard Grech’s 30.2%.

Abela registered a decline of 0.6 points over the previous day, while Grech saw his share increase by 0.6 points.

The share of those who trust no one or are unsure has remained static at 26.1%.

All changes are well within the margin of error signalling no major changes.

What we do

A base survey with a sample size of 597 was released on Sunday 27 February. This survey was carried out between 21 and 26 February.

Polling will continue everyday between Monday and Friday. The daily tallies will boost the sample size in this rolling survey and enable us to re-calculate the data on progressively larger samples.

Care is taken to ensure that daily samples are as representative as they can be of the general population, reflecting gender, age, regional distribution and past voting patterns.

The results based on the accumulated tally comprising the previous day’s results are published at 8:30am on the MaltaToday home page.