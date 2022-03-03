Campaigns doing little to shift people's vote

Support for the two major political parties appears to be stabilising with MaltaToday’s rolling survey showing little change on day three.

Based on a sample size of 1,012 respondents, the share of valid votes has inched down to 85.5% from 85.9% the previous day.

The accumulated results as at 8pm on Wednesday 2 March show the PL’s support at 53.3% (+0.1 over the previous day) and the PN’s at 44.6% (-0.1). Third parties collectively have the support of 2% of the electorate.

The numbers suggest that the respective electoral campaigns are doing little to change how people will vote.

The gap between the two major parties now stands at 26,379 votes, up from 25,875 a day earlier.

The survey’s margin of error now stands at 3.3%.

The trust barometer sees Robert Abela register 42.9% (-0.8 over the previous day) against Bernard Grech’s 30.5 (+0.3)%.

The share of those who trust no one or are unsure stands at 26.5%.

All changes are well within the margin of error signalling no major shifts.

What we do

A base survey with a sample size of 597 was released on Sunday 27 February. This survey was carried out between 21 and 26 February.

Polling will continue everyday between Monday and Friday. The daily tallies will boost the sample size in this rolling survey and enable us to re-calculate the data on progressively larger samples.

Care is taken to ensure that daily samples are as representative as they can be of the general population, reflecting gender, age, regional distribution and past voting patterns.

The results based on the accumulated tally comprising the previous day’s results are published at 8:30am on the MaltaToday home page.