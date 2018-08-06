[WATCH] Bologna explosion injures 56, kills one
The explosion was caused by an accident involving a truck that was transporting flammable liquids
An explosion caused by an accident involving a truck carrying flammable liquid has injured 56 people and killed one, according to Italian news agency ANSA.
The explosion which happened on a highway near Bologna airport resulted in a nearby bridge collapsing.
Italian news agencies have reported that multiple injuries were caused by flying glass from broken windows. Dashcam footage and photos of the explosion have gone viral.
Il video non è mio...la bestemmia neppure! pic.twitter.com/nWpfhwkXOL— Matteo Brunamonti (@matt_brunamonti) August 6, 2018
More in Europe