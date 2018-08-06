menu

[WATCH] Bologna explosion injures 56, kills one

The explosion was caused by an accident involving a truck that was transporting flammable liquids 

6 August 2018, 6:32pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The explosion made the rounds on various socialmedia outlets
An explosion caused by an accident involving a truck carrying flammable liquid has injured 56 people and killed one, according to Italian news agency ANSA. 

The explosion which happened on a highway near Bologna airport resulted in a nearby bridge collapsing. 

Italian news agencies have reported that multiple injuries were caused by flying glass from broken windows. Dashcam footage and photos of the explosion have gone viral.

 

