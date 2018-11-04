Two families killed in Sicily after floods submerged their home

Severe flooding in Sicily has left two families wiped out, after a river burst its banks and submerged their house.

Nine people died during the incident in Casteldaccia, a town in the Metropolitan City of Palermo, with ages ranging from children aged one three and 15, to their elderly grandparents.

Only three people, who weren’t at home at the time, survived, according to reports.

Another three people also lost their lives when their cars were swept away in other regions of Sicily.

At least 17 people have been killed, mostly in the north and west of Italy, follows days of heavy downpours

Six regions - from Veneto to Sicily and Sardinia - remain under alert of flooding.

