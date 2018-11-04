menu

Two families killed in Sicily after floods submerged their home

Nine people died in Casteldaccia when a river burst its banks

4 November 2018, 12:14pm
The home where the flooding took place, leaving two families dead (Source: AFP)
The home where the flooding took place, leaving two families dead (Source: AFP)

Severe flooding in Sicily has left two families wiped out, after a river burst its banks and submerged their house.

Nine people died during the incident in Casteldaccia, a town in the Metropolitan City of Palermo, with ages ranging from children aged one three and 15, to their elderly grandparents.

Only three people, who weren’t at home at the time, survived, according to reports.

Another three people also lost their lives when their cars were swept away in other regions of Sicily.

At least 17 people have been killed, mostly in the north and west of Italy, follows days of heavy downpours

Six regions - from Veneto to Sicily and Sardinia - remain under alert of flooding.

Read also:

Venice hit by high tide as six killed across Italy by wind and flooding

 

More in Europe
Two families killed in Sicily after floods submerged their home
Europe

Two families killed in Sicily after floods submerged their home
Crisis in the Bel Paese: Malta’s Italy watchers on the EU’s existential problem
Europe

Crisis in the Bel Paese: Malta’s Italy watchers on the EU’s existential problem
Massimo Costa
Venice hit by high tide as six killed across Italy by wind and flooding
Europe

Venice hit by high tide as six killed across Italy by wind and flooding
Merkel will not seek re-election as CDU party leader
Europe

Merkel will not seek re-election as CDU party leader
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe