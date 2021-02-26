[WATCH] COVID-19: MEPs and pharma CEOs discuss ways to increase vaccine rollout

The European Parliament has urged drug companies producing COVID-19 vaccines to honour their contacts and to provide a clear timetable for vaccine deliveries.

In a meeting on Thursday, CEOs and representatives of pharmaceutical companies including AstraZeneca, Moderna, CureVac, Novavax, Pfizer and Sanofi, were challenged by MEPs to remove barriers to faster marketing, manufacture and distribution of vaccines.

During the discussion, MEPs asked about global technology transfers, patent sharing and how the industry intends to update vaccines to keep up with emerging variants. They also explained to CEOs how the European Medicines Agency could speed up market approval at European level.

Some MEPs have questioned whether an EU vaccine export ban would help Europe compared to other countries that have introduced export bans. In their remarks, industry representatives highlighted the challenge of building production capacity for entirely new and complex products, and the international nature of supply chains.

Pascal Canfin (Renew Europe, FR), chairman of the Environment, Public Health and Food Safety Committee said the meeting was a world first.

“The CEOs of the main vaccine manufacturers appeared in front of elected officials. It's good for transparency and it's good for democracy. It is essential to regularly check the responsibility and the commitments made,” he said. “In addition, the race to produce vaccines is intensifying and we are preparing to use all available tools to support it. That was the purpose of this hearing”.

Cristian Bușoi (PPE, RO), chairman of the Committee on Industry, Research and Energy said challenge today was how to manufacture extremely complex products on an absolutely unprecedented scale.

“This hearing was an exercise in democratic accountability. We wanted to know where the production bottlenecks lie and to have a clear picture of the industry's commitments and obligations,” he said. “But we also want to help the industry to deliver the doses, because our priority is to be vaccinated.”