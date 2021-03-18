Labour MEPs fire broadside over EPP call to debate new findings on Daphne member

The Labour MEPs Alex Agius Saliba and Cyrus Engerer have accused Maltese EPP members of “damaging the country’s reputation” in approving calls for a debate on new revelations surrounding the Daphne Caruana Galizia case.

On Tuesday, the European People’s Party said it had asked the European Union’s Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders attend the European Parliament Plenary session to address “serious questions raised by new revelations in the Daphne Caruana Galizia cases”, which has implicated persons in the highest level of Malta’s government.

Engerer argued that such a demand did not make sense, insisting such a debate could harm the judicial process in the middle of testimony. “Vince Muscat’s testimony has not yet been concluded. What sense does it make to debate half of his testimony?” he said.

The sentiment was also shared by fellow Labour MEP Alex Agius Saliba, who labelled the debate as an “unnecessary attack” as court proceedings are still ongoing.

“The mere fact that these procedures are still ongoing, clearly shows that the institutions in Malta are working and most importantly, they are doing their jobs,” Agius Saliba said.

We call for a debate in #EPlenary with a resolution and demand that @dreynders comes to #EPlenary to address the serious questions raised by new revelations in #DaphneCaruanaGalizia case implicating highest levels of Maltese Labour Government. #RuleOfLaw #FreeMedia — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) March 16, 2021

Engerer said the debate could harm the judicial process rather than aid it, preventing the full truth from coming out. “Yes, we can have debates, but at the right time,” he said.

Agius Saliba said calls for such a debate are a “clear attempt by the EPP Group, pushed forward by its Maltese members, to attempt to damage Malta’s reputation once again.”

“I have been in contact with the leadership of the S&D Group who have all understood that this a vile and useless attack on the Maltese Government,” he said.

Agius Saliba went on to say that the EPP better turn its focus on scandals involving German conservative ministers belonging to the EPP group.

“At a time where German Conservative Ministers belonging to the EPP Group have proven to be involved in corruption scandals, Manfred Weber backed by Metsola and Casa are seeking to divert Europe’s attention by once again opening fire on Malta,” Agius Saliba said.

Cyrus Engerer said Malta has made big strides in rule of law and governance under the administration of the Prime Minister Robert Abela.