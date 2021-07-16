EP opens submissions for €20,000 Daphne Caruana Galizia journalism prize

The European Parliament on Friday opened submissions for its new journalism prize in tribute to murdered Maltese investigative journalists Daphne Caruana Galizia. The initiative was spearheaded by Maltese MEP David Casa and Finn Heidi Hautala.

The first winner of which will be announced around 16 October 2021 – a symbolic reminder of the anniversary of the car bombing that took the Maltese journalist’s life.

The Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism, launched on 16 October 2020, the third anniversary of her death, will reward outstanding journalism reflecting EU values.

Applications for 2021 will remain open until 31 August.

Parliament Vice-President Heidi Hautala comments, “The Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize will recognise the essential role that journalists play in preserving our democracies and serve as a reminder to citizens of the importance of a free press. This prize is designed to help journalists in the vital and often dangerous work they do and show that the European Parliament supports investigative journalists.”

The €20,000 annual prize is open to journalists or teams of journalists of any nationality whose in-depth stories have been published or broadcast by a media outlet based in the European Union. Candidates and the eventual laureate will be chosen by an independent panel. The award ceremony will be held in October 2021 at the European Parliament.

An external organisation has been chosen following a call for tenders to see the project through. Candidates and the eventual laureate will be judged by an independent panel of journalists.

The prize will distinguish outstanding journalism work based on the principles and values of the European Union, and will be awarded for pieces on topics of interest linked to European values resulting from in-depth journalism undertaken by professional journalists or teams of journalists.

Published on 28 April, the ‘Platform to promote the protection of journalism and safety of journalists’ report from the Council of Europe lists 201 serious violations of media freedom in 2020. This figure marks a 40% increase from 2019 and is the highest figure recorded since the platform was established in 2014. A record number of alerts concerned physical assault (52 cases) and harassment or intimidation (70 cases).

The European Parliament strongly advocates the importance of a free press. In a May 2018 resolution, MEPs called on EU countries to ensure adequate public funding and to promote a pluralist, independent and free media. Parliament has once again underlined the importance of media freedom in the context of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Watch the European Parliament’s Facebook live interview about the Daphne Caruana Galizia Journalism Prize here