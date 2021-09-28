Malta is exploring free public transport for all by 2030, Minister tells European socialists

Government is exploring free public transport for locals and tourists visiting Malta, with the aim of implementing this by 2030, Environment Minister Aaron Farrugia said on Tuesday.

Farrugia was speaking during a working group organised by the S&D European parliamentary group, who are holding an external group meeting in Malta between 28-30 September.

“If you look at a pie chart of our emissions, half of it stems from the transport sector,” the minister explained. “As you can guess, most of our measures focus on transport and the changes we are planning are wide-ranging. We are exploring free public transport for everybody, both Maltese and visiting tourists, by 2030.”

He added that the project would cost some €40 million in addition to what is being paid today.

Farrugia listed through other environmental measures being explored by government. He said that 65,000 cars will switch to electric instead of an internal combustion engine.

“We also have other measures which focus on green public procurement, and we are giving up to €9,000 in grants to those who wish to buy an electric vehicle. This is one of the biggest grants in place at EU level.”

More infrastructural changes will be headed by the Ministry for Energy, Enterprise and Sustainable Development, including a focus on remote working, retrofitting of public buildings, and solar water heaters.

MEPs forming part of the S&D group are in Malta for a three-day conference titled "United for a More Social Europe". The S&D Group usually conducts its business from within the confines of the European Parliament, but they are held elsewhere from time to time.