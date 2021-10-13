More ambitious climate targets required from EU, MEPs say

The European Parliament’s environment committee has called on all member states to enact a green recovery plan as well as draw up more ambitious climate targets in accordance with the Paris agreement.

Shortly before the UN COP26 Climate change conference in Glasgow, MEPs from the environment committee ratified its amendments for COP26 with 60 votes in favour.

COP26 is the 26th conference of the parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), the treaty that came into force in 1994.

The COP aims to push countries to meet their targets by phasing out coal sooner, curtailing deforestation, speeding the switch to electric transportation, and encouraging investment in renewables. Alongside those targets is a focus on protecting and restoring ecosystems as well as building up defences and warning systems, and resilient infrastructure and agriculture.

The COP also calls on developed nations to raise $100 billion in climate finance.

MEPs expressed concern that the targets announced in Paris 2015 would still not be enough to stop the planet overshooting a warming above 3 degrees by 2100.

MEPs said that the EU must remain at the forefront in the fight against climate change and that they will work so that the EU’s ‘Fit for 55 in 2030’ climate package does not conflict with or fail to satisfy anything within the Paris climate agreement.

To speed up progress on climate change MEPs want the EU to back a five-year timeframe for all countries as opposed to the current 10-year plan.

They also said that all direct and indirect fossil fuel subsidies should be phased out in the EU by 2025 and request other nations to adopt similar practices.

MEPs said the onus was on G20 nations to lead the way through their commitment to climate neutrality by 2050, and requested that the European Commission creates an international climate club with other major greenhouse gas (GHG) emitters. The club’s purpose would be to set common standards and raise global ambitions by means of a carbon border adjustment mechanism.

The MEPs were glad to see the US return to the Paris Agreement as well as US President Joe Biden’s commitment to half US GHG emissions by 2030.

But they also said there were concerns about China’s dependency on coal, despite seeing it as a progressive partner in climate negotiations.

Developed countries are obliged to raise $100 billion in climate finance every year for developing nations. That amount is also set to increase from 2025 due to the entrance of emerging economies.

The resolution will go to the vote during the 18-21 October plenary.