Voters in European elections could get two votes with transnational lists

In future, European voters could get to have two votes during European elections, in reforms that are yet to be voted upon by all MEPs.

The proposal is for each voter should have two votes, one to elect MEPs in national constituencies and one in a European Union-wide constituency. 28 additional MEPs would come from the Union-wide constituency.

The EU-wide list would be submitted by coalitions of national political parties or European political parties, and will have to respect geographical representation so that smaller member states are also included.

These candidates would have a mandatory electoral threshold of at least 3.5% for large constituencies - those with at least 60 seats.

Member states will also have to ensure that European electoral entities are given equal treatment and opportunities as national political parties and that ballot papers used in elections give equal visibility to the names, acronyms, symbols and logos of these entities.

The proposed rules will also enforce the option of postal voting, so that for example citizens living in non-EU countries can exercise their right to vote. Gender equality should be mandatory on lists of candidates.

The report by socialist MEP Domenec Devesa was approved by 19 votes to nine by the EP’s Committee on Constitutional Affairs, and will now head for a vote by all MEPs during the 2-5 May session.

The legislative initiative will have to be adopted unanimously by the Council and receive the approval of all the member states in accordance with their respective constitutional requirements