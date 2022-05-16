More stringent carbon emissions for cars proposed in line with climate target

MEPS from the environemtn committee were split in backing a new position for rules to revise the CO2 emission performance standards of new cars.

With 46 votes against 40 and two abstensions, MEPs declared their support for a Commission proposal for zero emissions from road mobililty by 2035.

Rapporteur Jan Huitema (Renew) said: “This regulation encourages the production of zero- and low-emission vehicles. With CO2 standards, we create clarity for the car industry and stimulate innovation and investments for car manufacturers. In addition, purchasing and driving zero-emission cars will become cheaper for consumers. This is especially important now that the prices of diesel and petrol continue to rise.”

The committee now calls for the removal for an incensitive for zero and low emissions vehicles (ZLEV) and to reduce the cap for eco-innovation, to reach stricter targets – 7g of carbon/km limit till 2024, then 5g from 2025, 4g from 2027 and 2g until 2034.

The MEPs will call on the EC to report on progress towards zero-emission road mobility by the end of 2025, and on annual basis, covering the impact on consumers and employment, the level of renewable energy use, and information on the market for second-hand vehicles.

The Fit For 55 legislative proposal icludes a revision of the CO2 emission performance standards for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The proposal aims to contribute to the EU 2030 and 2050 climate objectives, to deliver benefits to citizens by deploying zero-emission vehicles.

Following this vote the report is set to be adopted during the June plenary sitting and will constitute Parliament’s negotiating position with EU governments on the final shape of the legislation.