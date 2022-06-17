Candidate status for Ukraine sends strong political signal – Roberta Metsola
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola welcomes move to grant Ukraine candidate status
Candidate status for Ukraine sends “a strong political signal against autocracy and in favour of freedom”, Roberta Metsola said on Friday.
She welcomed the European Commission’s decision to recommend candidate status for Ukraine in their bid to join the EU. The commission also recommended candidate status for Moldova.
Metsola said the European Parliament welcomes the move. “Today's decision puts us on track for the European Council to grant Ukraine EU candidate status,” she said, adding the EU stands with Ukraine.
Metsola was the first high profile EU official to visit Kyiv in April in a show of EU solidarity with Ukraine.
Metsola promised full support for Ukraine’s ambition to become a candidate country for EU accession in her address to the Ukrainian parliament and in a meeting with Zelenskyy.
