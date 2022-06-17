menu

Candidate status for Ukraine sends strong political signal – Roberta Metsola

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola welcomes move to grant Ukraine candidate status

kurt_sansone
17 June 2022, 1:49pm
by Kurt Sansone
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola
Candidate status for Ukraine sends “a strong political signal against autocracy and in favour of freedom”, Roberta Metsola said on Friday.

She welcomed the European Commission’s decision to recommend candidate status for Ukraine in their bid to join the EU. The commission also recommended candidate status for Moldova.

Metsola said the European Parliament welcomes the move. “Today's decision puts us on track for the European Council to grant Ukraine EU candidate status,” she said, adding the EU stands with Ukraine.

Metsola was the first high profile EU official to visit Kyiv in April in a show of EU solidarity with Ukraine.

Metsola promised full support for Ukraine’s ambition to become a candidate country for EU accession in her address to the Ukrainian parliament and in a meeting with Zelenskyy.

Ewropej Funded by the European Union

This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The European Parliament is not responsible for any use that may be made of the information it contains.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
Candidate status for Ukraine sends strong political signal – Roberta Metsola
