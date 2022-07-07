Sant, Engerer back EP resolution to enshrine right to legal abortion

Two Labour MEPs, Alex Agius Saliba and Josianne Cutajar, and Nationalist David Casa, voted against a resolution that condemned the backsliding in women’s rights and sexual and reproductive health and rights in the US and in some EU member states.

The resolution, adopted with 324 in favour, 155 against and 38 abstentions, calls for the amendment of Article 7 of the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights, to add that “everyone has the right to safe and legal abortion.”

This would enshrine the right to abortion in the EU Charter of Fundamental Rights. Opponents were mainly the conservative right ECR, the far-right IND, and a minority of centre-right EPP members. A substantial chunk of EPP members appear not to have participated in the vote.

Only Labour MEPs Cyrus Engerer and Alfred Sant backed the resolution on the need to safeguard abortion rights and women’s heath in the EU, after the US Supreme Court decision to overturn abortion rights in the United States.

MEPs also said they expected the European Council to meet to discuss a Convention to revise the EU Treaties, as already stated in their resolution of 9 June.

MEPs expressed their solidarity with and support for women and girls in the US, as well as to those involved in both providing and advocating for the right and access to legal and safe abortion care in such challenging circumstances. Given this, they called for the US Congress to pass a bill that would protect abortion at federal level.

They also expressed concern about a possible surge in funding for anti-gender and anti-choice groups in the world, including in Europe. They urged member states to decriminalise abortion, and to remove and combat the remaining legal, financial, social and practical restrictions still hampering access in some member states.