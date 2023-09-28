Casa wants European Commission to investigate disability benefits racket

The Nationalist MEP David Casa has called on European Commission President to take action over the Labour Party’s involvement in the disability benefits racket.

“The party in government operates as a criminal organisation, replete with fraud, forgeries and kickbacks to buy votes which erode our democratic credentials,” Casa claimed.

Earlier this month, the Times of Malta it was revealed how family doctor Silvio Grixti provided false medical documentation to assist people, often residing in Labour Party strongholds, to fraudulently obtain monthly social benefits meant for people with severe disabilities.

The scheme enabled claimants to receive monthly payments, averaging around €450, from the social security department.

Some individuals implicated in the scheme have told police investigators that they were directed to Grixti by various individuals, including a Labour minister, a now-deceased PL MP, ministers' aides, and customer care officials from the Prime Minister's office.

Casa said there have been many corruption revelations over the years, claiming this was the most heinous.

“While criminality has become synonymous with this administration, the latest revelations are particularly disturbing because the scheme manipulated elections using funds intended for people with severe disabilities,” he said.

Casa called on the Commission to make use of the tools at its disposal including the rule of law monitoring and the conditionality mechanisms.