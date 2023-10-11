Alex Agius Saliba explains why he didn’t attend EP solemn ceremony for Israel

Alex Agius Saliba chose not to attend a solemn ceremony outside the European Parliament on Wednesday showing solidarity with the victims of Hamas, instead saying he can never approve the “massacare of innocent Palestinian people by the Israeli state”.

In a Facebook post, the Labour MEP said that he condemns Hamas’s recent attack on Israel, which left 1,200 people dead and more than 3,000 injured.

However, he continued that he “can never, in the same way, approve the massacre by the Israeli state of innocent Palestinians, in particular innocent people stuck in the Gaza strip”.

“Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people, a nation that suffered a lot under the yoke of modern colonialism and the extremist group it has within it.”

He added that, had the European Parliament president placed Palestinian, Israeli and European flags next to each other for the ceremony and called for peace in the region, “I would have been the first to participate”.

“Solidarity with the Israeli people killed in a most barbaric way. But in the same way, solidarity also with the innocent people in the Gaza strip that are being killed mercilessly by Israeli forces under the pretence of retaliation against Hamas.”

On Wednesday, the EU’s highest officials gathered outside the European Parliament for a ‘solemn moment’ to remember the victims killed in Hamas’s attack on Israel.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel were joined by MEPs and the Israeli ambassador to the EU Haim Regev for the ceremony on Wednesday.

