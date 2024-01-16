Greenhouse gases from ACs: Europe earmarks 2050 total phase-out

457 MEPs voted in favour of a deal reached with the Council to further cut emissions from fluorinated gases (92 against, 32 abstentions).

The text foresees a total phase-out of hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs) by 2050, as well as a plan to reduce the EU consumption quota between 2024-2049.

The deal includes strict requirements that prohibit placing on the EU market products containing F-gases, and specific phase-out dates for the use of F-gases when it is technologically and economically feasible to switch to alternatives for domestic refrigeration, air conditioning and heat pumps.

“Putting an end to F-gases is crucial, not only because these gases are extremely harmful for the climate, but we are also providing clarity and investment certainty for industry. European companies are already at the forefront of developing clean alternatives to F-gases, so this law will be good for the climate and the European economy, said Dutch rapporteur Bas Eickhout (Greens).

Fluorinated greenhouse gases, such as hydrofluorocarbons, perfluorocarbons, sulphur hexafluoride and nitrogen trifluoride – used in refrigerators, air-conditioning, heat pumps, fire protection, foams or electrical switchgear equipment – and ozone-depleting substances, such as halons, used in fire extinguishers, methyl bromide, used to control pests, and HFCs used in fridges and air-conditioning systems are man-made greenhouse gases (GHG) with high global warming potential.

Another deal on reducing emissions of ozone-depleting substances (ODS) was adopted with 538 votes in favour, eight against and 13 abstentions. The law introduces requirements to recover and recycle such substances in building materials during renovations, found in particular in insulation foams, which is the main source of remaining ODS emissions in the EU.

It also introduces strict exemptions for their use as feedstock to produce other substances, for example in the pharmaceutical or chemical industry, as process agents, in laboratories and for fire protection.

Swedish MEP Jessica Polfjärd (EPP) said: “The prevention of emissions from ozone-depleting substances is key in preventing adverse health and environmental effects resulting from a damaged ozone layer and contributing to greenhouse gas savings in line with the Union’s climate target.”

Following the final votes in plenary, the Council will now have to formally endorse the texts before their publication in the EU Official Journal.