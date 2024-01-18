Small islands cannot bear disproportionate burden on ETS tax – Cutajar
Labour MEP Josianne Cutajar pushes amendments to European Port Strategy to highlight connectivity between islands and mainland
Labour MEP Josianne Cuatajar has pushed forward amendments in a resolution on Building a Comprehensive European Port Strategy, as a member of the EP committee on transport and tourism.
These amendments recognise the crucial role that Maltese ports play, especially concerning connectivity between islands, peripheral regions and their respective mainland.
These amendments also address concerns about the effects of extending the Emissions Trading System (ETS) tax to the maritime sector.
The resolution, successfully voted on at this week’s plenary in Strasbourg, makes reference to the importance of avoiding and addressing carbon leakage.
Container ships that typically opted for EU ports like the Malta Freeport, are instead relocating to other ports, namely those in North Africa, so as to avoid the new ETS emissions tax.
Reflecting on the ongoing work, which also includes a Parliamentary Question to the European Commission, Cutajar stressed that it is essential to continue pressuring the Commission towards a fair and effective solution to the issues raised by ETS. This includes its impact on the economic activity of the Malta Freeport as well as on Maltese workers, businesses, and citizens, who equally rely on a competitive maritime sector.
“Small countries and islands like Malta and Gozo cannot bear a disproportionate burden due to their size and insularity. Therefore, we need to continue insisting that the European Union finally adopts an Islands Pact, which also ensures proper impact assessments for islands like ours when presenting proposals directly affecting us.
“These are crucial demands outlined in the Islands Report, which I negotiated on behalf of the Socialists in the European Parliament, demands that we must keep asserting on with the European Commission,” Cutajar said.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.