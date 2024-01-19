Malta MEPs split over Gaza resolution that does not call for unconditonal ceasefire

Malta’s MEPs were split over a resolution demanding that all hostages are immediately and unconditionally released, and for terrorist organisation Hamas to be dismantled.

Labour MEPs Cyrus Engerer and Alex Agius Saliba (S&D) voted against the final resolution, with a show of hands, because they insisted that any ceasefire in Gaza should now be unconditional. Alfred Sant and Josianne Cutajar were not present for the vote.

Following an earlier debate, MEPs on Thursday called for a permanent ceasefire only if hostages are immediately and unconditionally released and the terrorist organisation Hamas is dismantled.

With Nationalist MEP David Casa (EPP) voting in favour, Nationalist MEP and EP President Roberta Metsola described the resolution as a “necessary step on the path to lasting peace and stability in the form of a two-state solution… We hope others will follow our push in finding a way forward that gives a real perspective to the Palestinian people and security for those in Israel.”

But Cyrus Engerer quipped Metsola’s initial reaction on Israeli retaliation in November, and said that MEPs should be calling for unconditional ceasefire now, “no whataboutisms,” he said.

“I totally disagree with Metsola here. We cannot allow Israel to keep killing more innocent people and children, up until Hamas no longer exists. In the fight against Hamas, we cannot blame Palestinian citizens who have nothing to do with them. What was decided in the EP is keeping the status quo – the situation we have today changes nothing from what is happening in Israel.”

The text of the resolution had numerous amendments proposed to it, but in the end the final text was backed by 312 votes in favour to 131 against and 72 resolutions.

The text “condemns” the Hamas terror attacks against Israel, but denounces the disproportionate Israeli military response, which has caused a civilian death toll on an unprecedented scale.

“Israel has the right to defend itself within the limits of international law,” MEPs said, saying all parties in a conflict must distinguish, at all times, between combatants and civilians, that attacks must only be directed at military objectives, and that civilians and civilian objects must not be targeted in the attacks.

MEPs also called for an end to the occupation of the Palestinian territories and stress that Israeli settlements in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem, are illegal under international law. They strongly condemned the rise in extremist settler violence committed against Palestinians and call for EU restrictive measures to be imposed on extremist settlers violating human rights and international law.

They expressed deep concern at the dire and rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in the Gaza Strip, calling for a full, rapid, safe, and unhindered humanitarian access to and throughout the entire Gaza Strip and demand the immediate restoration of vital infrastructure.

The resolution also calls for a European initiative to put the two-state solution back on track and emphasises the absolute necessity of immediately relaunching the peace process.

Finally, the resolution underlined the EU’s strong support for the International Criminal Court’s and International Court of Justice’s work and calls for those responsible for terrorist acts and for violations of international law to be held to account.