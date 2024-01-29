Malta an example of post-colonial success: Metsola

The President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola referred to Malta as an example of how a country can move past colonialism and prosper.

"I am from Malta. My generation is the first not to experience colonialism. We can break the cycle of history and emerge as equal partners around the same table," the EP President said while addressing the Plenary Session of the ItaliAfrica Summit in Rome.

Metsola underlined that Africa has everything it needs to fulfil its vast potential and emphasised that Europe can be a partner. “Take for instance, the Mediterranean region. The potential that it has to return to its former glory as a hub for business, exchange of goods, services, tourism and ideas are limitless,” she said.

Metsola said that when Africa prospers, Europe prospers, along with the rest of the world, highlighting that “we can move forward together.”

The President of the European Parliament referred to the energy sector, and said that it is a continent unrivalled.

“Europe has an energy supply challenge, and Africa has the potential to be a massive supplier of any renewable and green energy. This also applies for raw materials and rare earths. We can grow together, sustainably - not at the expense of each other,” she said.

The Summit, chaired by Italian PM Giorgia Meloni, was also addressed by the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen and the President of the European Council Charles Michel.

The ItaliAfrica Summit is an initiative by the Italian government aimed at presenting the Mattei Plan, which Italy intends to take forward together with the Leaders of African States. It proposes a model of cooperation and development that places the EU Member States and African countries on an equal footing.

The Plan targets to relaunch relations between the two blocs under the overarching theme of inclusive growth, strengthening of peace and stability, digital and energy transitions and fight against climate change.