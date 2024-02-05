Claudette Abela Baldacchino to recontest MEP elections
Claudette Abela Baldacchino, previously a ONE News reporter, has already served as Labour MEP back in 2009
Former MEP and ONE News reporter Claudette Abela Baldacchino is seeking a return to the European Parliament.
The announcement was made by her husband Kevin, who announced her nomination on Facebook.
He said the Prime Minister Robert Abela had asked Abela Baldacchino to contest, and after deliberating with her family, she accepted.
Abela Baldacchino served as Labour MEP between 2009 and 2014. She got 12,300 first count votes in the 2009 election, missing out on a seat by just a few votes to John Attard Montalto. She was later co-opted into the European Parliament after Louis Grech was elected in the national election.
In 2021 she was cleared, together with a number of serving and former mayors and council officials, of expense fraud in the purchasing of tickets.
This article is part of a content series called Ewropej. This is a multi-newsroom initiative part-funded by the European Parliament to bring the work of the EP closer to the citizens of Malta and keep them informed about matters that affect their daily lives. This article reflects only the author’s view. The action was co-financed by the European Union in the frame of the European Parliament's grant programme in the field of communication. The European Parliament was not involved in its preparation and is, in no case, responsible for or bound by the information or opinions expressed in the context of this action. In accordance with applicable law, the authors, interviewed people, publishers or programme broadcasters are solely responsible. The European Parliament can also not be held liable for direct or indirect damage that may result from the implementation of the action.