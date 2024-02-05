menu

Claudette Abela Baldacchino to recontest MEP elections

Claudette Abela Baldacchino, previously a ONE News reporter, has already served as Labour MEP back in 2009

karl_azzopardi
5 February 2024, 3:05pm
by Karl Azzopardi
1 min read
Claudette Abela Baldacchino submits her nomination for the European Parliament elections next June (Photo: Facebook)
Former MEP and ONE News reporter Claudette Abela Baldacchino is seeking a return to the European Parliament.

The announcement was made by her husband Kevin, who announced her nomination on Facebook.

He said the Prime Minister Robert Abela had asked Abela Baldacchino to contest, and after deliberating with her family, she accepted.

Abela Baldacchino served as Labour MEP between 2009 and 2014. She got 12,300 first count votes in the 2009 election, missing out on a seat by just a few votes to John Attard Montalto. She was later co-opted into the European Parliament after Louis Grech was elected in the national election.

In 2021 she was cleared, together with a number of serving and former mayors and council officials, of expense fraud in the purchasing of tickets.

 

Karl Azzopardi is Online Editor and an IGM press awards (Human Stories) winner of 2019
