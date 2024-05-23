[WATCH] Now is the chance: Arnold Cassola launches campaign video

Independent candidate Arnold Cassola has officially launched his campaign video titled "Issa ċ-Ċans!" (now is the chance!)

The video, which was released on Wednesday, features a host of Maltese personalities who endorse Cassola’s vision for Malta.

“In a time of great disillusionment with Malta’s current political class, Prof. Cassola is pitching himself as the ideal independent candidate to herald a cessation of the two-party monopoly,” a statement read.

Among the prominent figures appearing in the clip are acclaimed author Immanuel Mifsud, economist Marie Briguglio, Djun frontman Justin Galea, renowned artist Joanna Borg Barthet, journalist Sasha Vella and University of Malta senior lecturer Dr Claire Azzopardi Lane.

“Each personality speaks to different aspects of Cassola’s platform, highlighting his commitment to various social, economic, and cultural issues,” a statement read.