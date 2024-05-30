The Q&A: Meet Roberta Metsola

Is the European Union relevant to the Maltese?

Ask that question to the businesses who have invested in new machinery thanks to EU funds. Ask that question to students who went on Erasmus. Ask that question to workers who have been trained and gained new skills through courses funded by the EU. Ask that question to parents who today can benefit from work-life benefits. Ask that question to farmers who benefitted from funds to support Maltese agriculture. Ask that question to corporations who export their product to other EU countries.

The answer to your question is a resounding yes. And our job is to continue to make it even more relevant. To explain better the benefits of the EU to our people.

The Maltese electorate is motivated by issues which are local and often partisan, does this not make it more difficult for you to campaign?

This will be my fifth campaign (not counting the EU referendum). Meeting people is the essence of politics. Unlike the Prime Minister who has decided to campaign by screaming, attacking judges and magistrates and intimidating journalists, for me, campaigning means meeting people, listening to their concerns, address them, explain our vision and be with people. Local issues are European issues and European issues are local issues. That is why voting in this election is important, because the decisions taken by the European Parliament have a direct impact on the daily lives of all the people of Malta and Gozo.

Malta has a small representation in the European Parliament, can we be influential?

We are influential. Let’s stop thinking about numbers and seats. Let’s think about ideas. Let’s believe in ourselves. Let’s recognise how far we’ve come and how much more we can achieve. Of course, the Maltese delegation can work even closer together. But our voice does not depend on the number of seats, but on our work, our credibility and our reputation. I am determined to continue to be a strong voice for all the people of Malta and Gozo.

Why are you so motivated to stand as a member of the European Parliament?

Because I am proud to be Maltese. And I believe that in the next years, we can get much more as a country. In Malta’s first 20 years as Member of the EU, we have seen a complete transformation of our country: Investment, opportunities, standards, funds, progress. But this is not the time to be nostalgic. It’s time to lay out our vision for the next years. It’s time to believe in ourselves as a country and ensure that all our people realise their full potential. It’s time to give hope to this country that we can be much much better, if we act together.