[WATCH] Prime Minister Robert Abela votes in Żejtun: ‘Up to the people to decide’

Robert Abela described the election campaign as “beautiful” and said it was now “up to the people to decide” after voting in Żejtun.

The Prime Minister and wife Lydia, voted at the Żejtun secondary school shortly after 10am. They were welcomed to the polling station by Chief Electoral Commissioner Joseph Camilleri.

The Abelas cast their votes for the European and local council elections and thanked the assistant electoral commissioners overseeing the process.

At one point, one of the commissioners informed Abela to turn his ballot around so that the Electoral Commission’s stamp on the backside of the ballot could be seen.

After exiting the polling station, Abela told reporters “this was a beautiful campaign by the people, with the people, for the people and now it is up to the people to decide.”

The Prime Minister shook hands with voters who happened to be making their way to the polling station.