ADPD Chairperson casts her vote as dual candidate
ADPD Chairperson Sandra Gauci cast her ballot in Qawra, as she is contesting both the MEP election and the local council election
ADPD Chairperson and MEP candidate Sandra Gauci cast her ballot early on Saturday morning.
Gauci was accompanied by ADPD Secretary General Ralph Cassar in Qawra.
On a local council level, Gauci is also contesting the St Paul's Bay local council on her party's ticket. The ever-growing locality is a highly contested one, as ADPD's Gauci is going head to head with the PN, PL and an independednt candidate for the country's largest local council in terms of seats.
Today, the Maltese electorate will cast its ballots for members in the European Parliament and local councils. Despite this, 37,217 voters have refused to participate in the election by not collecting their voting document.
Although not small, the number of uncollected votes was expected to be much higher given the consistent polling data that indicated a higher abstention rate this year.
