Cassola denied access to rolling count data from Electoral Commission
The independent candidate Arnold Cassola has requested that he be given access to a rolling vote count from the Electoral Commission
Cassola said he wants access to data on first preference votes every five minutes, for sample purposes. The same request was made by Green party ADPD, who were aso denied access to the data.
The same data is accorded to the two main political parties, Labour and the Nationalist Party, Cassola said.
“For over two years, I have been requesting access to the rolling vote count. I am officially requesting the right to receive data on the first preferences from the Electoral Commission every five minutes for sampling purposes, just as they are doing with the PL and PN,” Cassola said.
“It is unacceptable that, while I am contesting for a seat in the European Parliament on the same level as the PL and PN, the Electoral Commission hides behind archaic and discriminatory rules and agreements to give a clear advantage to these two political opponents of mine.”
The request was turned down, Cassola told MaltaToday.
“I hope that the Electoral Commission realizes that, by denying me access to the same treatment given to the PN and PL, it becomes complicit in undermining a fair and equitable electoral process, at a moment when a new and memorable page in our country's history could be written.”
