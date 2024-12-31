Metsola’s new year message: ‘Making people’s lives a little easier, safer and more prosperous’

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said that in 2025, Europe will continue to work to make people’s lives a little easier, safer and more prosperous.

During her annual end of year address, Metsola reflected on the past 12 months, stating that this was a year of elections and change.

“A year where we found hope in the darkness of war. A year of standing together and finding ways forward. It was a year where the European Parliament continued to lead the debate; where we stood up for our common humanity; where we reinforced those values that make our Europe a beacon of light and superpower of rights,” she said.

Reflecting on a year during which millions of people have cast their vote to choose their Members of the European Parliament, the MEP for Malta underlined the most significant elements of 2024.

“A year where we listened to people, where we acted on concerns, where we faced challenges – big and small – together. Where we were the voice of those who could not be heard. Where we found solutions,” Metsola said.

On the new year, Metsola said that while it cannot be predicted what 2025 will bring, Europeans will nurture their bond. “That is what will allow us to adapt and stand together to face whatever comes our way.”

She pledged that Europe will continue to be “a light in the world and we will continue to work to make people’s lives a little easier, safer and more prosperous”.