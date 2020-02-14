menu

EU warns Malta about failure to adopt national air pollution programme

European Commissions calls on Malta to adopt its first national air pollution control programme to reduce emissions

massimo_costa
14 February 2020, 4:34pm
by Massimo Costa
The European Commission has formally warned Malta about its failure to adopt a national programme to control pollution.

The warning was issued through a letter of formal notice, which was also sent to Romania and Greece. It gives Malta two months to reply, adopt and communicate its plans for reducing national emissions of certain atmospheric pollutants.

The implementation of such a programme is required by an EU directive which obliges member states to draw up, adopt and implement their respective programmes to limit their annual emissions.

The directive aims at achieving levels of air quality that do not give rise to significant negative impacts on and risks to human health and the environment.

Member states should have provided their first national air pollution control programmes to the Commission by 1 April 2019, but, despite previous reminders, Malta, Romania and Greece have until now failed to meet their obligations.

The letter of formal notice, sent on Wednesday, is the first stage of the infringement procedures which the Commission can take against member states which infringe EU law.

If Malta does not reply to the formal letter within two months, the Commission may move on to the next step, and decide to send a reasoned opinion - which is a formal request to comply with EU law - to Maltese authorities.

