Bus driver tests positive for coronavirus

The driver was one of the 17 cases confirmed on Sunday 

laura_calleja
24 March 2020, 8:07am
by Laura Calleja

A bus driver is among those who tested positive for coronavirus over the weekend.

The driver was one of the 17 cases confirmed during Sunday’s briefing to the public by Superintendent Charmaine Gauci.

Media reports have confirmed that contact tracing was carried out, and the person was found to have been in minimal contact with others. It was reported that Malta Public Transport was working with the health authorities to contain the case, in line with their recommendations.

The story was first reported by The Malta Independent, who were shown an internal email circulating to employees, informing them of the situation, and the measures that were being taken as a response.

In the email, the buses identified as having recently been driven by the driver have since been removed from service for additional cleaning. 

Drivers who had driven the same buses were taken out of service and told to stay home.

Last week Malta Public Transport began fumigating its buses nightly as well as having them cleaned between shifts. Other measures have also been put into place such as passengers only being able to buy tickets with extract change, and encouraging passengers to use travel cards.

