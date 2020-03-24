menu

Coronavirus: Breach of quarantine fine increased to €10,000

People who breach their quarantine will be fined €10,000 for every breach recorded as government comes down hard on those who disregard public health orders

kurt_sansone
24 March 2020, 11:06am
by Kurt Sansone
The health authorities have progressively increased restrictions on movement to limit the virus spread and asked people under quarantine to obey the rules or risk facing a €10,000 fine (Photo MediaToday/James Bianchi)
The health authorities have progressively increased restrictions on movement to limit the virus spread and asked people under quarantine to obey the rules or risk facing a €10,000 fine (Photo MediaToday/James Bianchi)

Breaching your quarantine will cost you a whopping €10,000 fine, as government ups the restrictive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Legal Notice introducing the new higher fine was published yesterday evening as law enforcement officials fined four more people who were not at home despite being ordered to remain in quarantine.

Police officers, officials from the Environmental Health Directorate and the Civil Protection Department have carried out hundreds of spot-checks on individuals who are in quarantine at home to ensure that the orders are being obeyed.

The officers are also carrying out spot-checks on outlets to ensure that they adhere to the relevant restrictive legislation.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has been harping on the importance of social distancing and that people obey orders and instructions given by the health authorities as the country tries to contain the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday, the total number of infections in Malta rose to 107 cases. All patients are doing well and an elderly man who had to be transferred to the Intensive Therapy Unit was stable.

Most of the patients have been asked to stay at home and are being visited by doctors.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
Tenner for charity keeps restaurants busy in coronavirus shutdown
National

Tenner for charity keeps restaurants busy in coronavirus shutdown
Matthew Vella
[WATCH] Only three new cases of Covid-19 but health authorities warn against complacency
National

[WATCH] Only three new cases of Covid-19 but health authorities warn against complacency
David Hudson
[WATCH] Coronavirus: Cardiologist gives simple explanation of what ‘flattening the curve’ means
National

[WATCH] Coronavirus: Cardiologist gives simple explanation of what ‘flattening the curve’ means
Kurt Sansone
Government wants to build makeshift hospital for 90 patients in eight weeks
National

Government wants to build makeshift hospital for 90 patients in eight weeks
David Hudson
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.