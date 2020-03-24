Coronavirus: Breach of quarantine fine increased to €10,000

Breaching your quarantine will cost you a whopping €10,000 fine, as government ups the restrictive measures to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The Legal Notice introducing the new higher fine was published yesterday evening as law enforcement officials fined four more people who were not at home despite being ordered to remain in quarantine.

Police officers, officials from the Environmental Health Directorate and the Civil Protection Department have carried out hundreds of spot-checks on individuals who are in quarantine at home to ensure that the orders are being obeyed.

The officers are also carrying out spot-checks on outlets to ensure that they adhere to the relevant restrictive legislation.

Public Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci has been harping on the importance of social distancing and that people obey orders and instructions given by the health authorities as the country tries to contain the spread of Covid-19.

On Monday, the total number of infections in Malta rose to 107 cases. All patients are doing well and an elderly man who had to be transferred to the Intensive Therapy Unit was stable.

Most of the patients have been asked to stay at home and are being visited by doctors.