PM’s Excelsior COVID-19 press conference billed at €12,700 - PQ

A government press conference last month where the Prime Minister announced a new COVID-19 financial assisance package for businesses cost almost €12,700, it has emerged.

The press conference, held during the evening of 24 March at the Grand Hotel Excelsior, cost €12,693.82 excluding VAT, a reply by Robert Abela to a parliamentary question from PN MP Jason Azzopardi revealed.

In his reply on Monday, Abela said the purpose of the press conference was to present an updated package of measures which was drawn up following an agreements with social partners within the MCESD.

The assistance was being given within the context of the worst situation faced by the country since World War II, he said.

The package would see the government spend around €65 to €70 million a month in direct assistance, he highlighted.

Abela added that the aid package would not be last offered by the government.