menu

33 fined for gathering in groups of four or more in past day

Police fine 33 people €100 each for meeting in public in groups of more than three, no breaches of obligatory quarantine reported

massimo_costa
28 April 2020, 8:20pm
by Massimo Costa
The police carried out 472 COVID-19 inspections in the last 24 hours
The police carried out 472 COVID-19 inspections in the last 24 hours

The police have fined 33 people €100 each in the past 24 hours for meeting in public in groups of more than three.

Under rules in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, congregating in groups of four or more is not allowed unless all persons concerned are family members living in the same household.

No one was found breaching obligatory quarantine in the past day, with 472 inspections having been carried out.

The authorities renewed their appeal for all to be responsible and to continue cooperating with the coronavirus directives.

Malta's new COVID-19 cases numbered eight on Tuesday, with 17 additional recoveries also having been registered.

The total number of cases has reached 458, but 303 people have recovered from the virus, double the number of those who are actively infected (151)

Since the pandemic started, over 30,000 swab tests have been carried out.

https://www.maltatoday.com.mt/news/national/101993/public_health_superintendent_to_give_update_at_1230_pm_1#.Xqhv1mgzZPY

After graduating with a Bachelor’s degree in European Studies in 2011, Massimo obtained ...
More in National
33 fined for gathering in groups of four or more in past day
National

33 fined for gathering in groups of four or more in past day
Massimo Costa
Developers will have to identify dumping quarries before works start, new measures specify
National

Developers will have to identify dumping quarries before works start, new measures specify
Massimo Costa
Almost 2,000 migrants housed in detention centres - PQ
National

Almost 2,000 migrants housed in detention centres - PQ
Massimo Costa
Wied Incita quarry will take construction waste after government intervenes
National

Wied Incita quarry will take construction waste after government intervenes
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.