33 fined for gathering in groups of four or more in past day

The police have fined 33 people €100 each in the past 24 hours for meeting in public in groups of more than three.

Under rules in place to curb the spread of COVID-19, congregating in groups of four or more is not allowed unless all persons concerned are family members living in the same household.

No one was found breaching obligatory quarantine in the past day, with 472 inspections having been carried out.

The authorities renewed their appeal for all to be responsible and to continue cooperating with the coronavirus directives.

Malta's new COVID-19 cases numbered eight on Tuesday, with 17 additional recoveries also having been registered.

The total number of cases has reached 458, but 303 people have recovered from the virus, double the number of those who are actively infected (151)

Since the pandemic started, over 30,000 swab tests have been carried out.

