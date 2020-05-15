Bids open for building of €390 million waste-to-energy plant

Bids are open for companies wishing to undertake the project of constructing a multi-million euro waste-to-energy plant in Magħtab.

WasteServ on Friday issued the pre-qualification questionnaire (PQQ) for the designing, building and operation of the facility.

The plant is expected to commence operations towards the end of 2023 after a design and build phase of approximately three years.

Candidates interested in the project are requested to provide information on their financial and economic standing, experience and competence for the completion of the contract projected to approach the €390 million mark.

Bidders have until 25 June 2020 at 9:30am CEST to provide the required information.

A short-listing process will be undertaken after the PQQ, with three selected candidates then being sent an Invitiation to Participate in Dialogue (ITPD).

The contract will include the design and construction of the facility; estimated in the region of €160 to 190 million, and its commissioning and operation for a period of 20 years with a further financial outlay of €200 million.

The new plant will go hand-in-hand with WasteServ's ECOHIVE initiative which aims to apply a circular economy approach to Malta's waste management.

The waste to energy plant is part of a comprehensive strategy to improve the overall environmental performance of the waste sector in Malta through which all waste streams will be used to their maximum potential, WasteServ said.