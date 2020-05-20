menu

Malta had highest monthly increase in inflation

Inflation in Malta in April increased by 2.9% when compared to the previous month, the highest in the EU, even though the yearly inflation rate remained stable at 1.1%

kurt_sansone
20 May 2020, 11:43am
by Kurt Sansone
Inflation in April increased by 2.9% when compared to the previous month
Inflation in April increased by 2.9% when compared to the previous month

Malta experienced the highest monthly increase in inflation across the EU last April, figures out today show.

Inflation went up by 2.9% in April when compared to March, Eurostat, the EU statistical agency, said.

The next highest increase on a month-on-month basis was in the Netherlands, where inflation went up by 1%. In most other EU countries, the monthly HCIP inflation rate either dropped or registered a negligible increase.

April was the first full month when the COVID-19 restrictive measures started biting hard.

Despite Malta being an outlier when statistics are evaluated on a monthly basis, the year-on-year inflation rate remained stable at 1.1%.

The annual inflation rate measures the average price changes in the reference month when compared to the same month the previous year.

The monthly inflation compares the inflation of the reference month to the previous month.

Both calculations can be influenced by monthly and seasonal effects.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
[WATCH] 15 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, active cases now stand at 113
National

[WATCH] 15 new cases of COVID-19 overnight, active cases now stand at 113
Kurt Sansone
Malta had highest monthly increase in inflation
National

Malta had highest monthly increase in inflation
Kurt Sansone
Virologist Chris Barbara’s warning on COVID-19 relaxation: ‘Now’s the time for more discipline, not less’
National

Virologist Chris Barbara’s warning on COVID-19 relaxation: ‘Now’s the time for more discipline, not less’
James Debono
After being left out of Cabinet, Anthony Agius Decelis lands chairmanship of State entity
National

After being left out of Cabinet, Anthony Agius Decelis lands chairmanship of State entity
Kurt Sansone
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.