COVID-19: 9 new cases, one recovery overnight

There are 9 new cases of COVID-19 in Malta today and 4 recoveries, according to the latest figures published by the Public Health authorities.

The total number of active cases now stands at 130. 59,511 swabs have been taken, the figures show, 1727 of them today.

Earlier today the Public Health authorities confirmed that a healthcare worker at a COVID-19 swabbing centre was amongst those who tested positive for the disease.

Yesterday, when just one new case was registered, Public Health Superintendent Prof. Charmaine Gauci said the rise and fall in the daily number of cases highlighted the fact that one must consider the average figure over a period to establish the prevalence of the virus.

"The numbers in Malta fluctuate... so we have to consider the average numbers to see how the situation is developing," Gauci said on Friday, adding that the ratio of cases compared to the number of tests was lower than that seen in April.